Maybe Otto Addo ‘hates’ me – Lil Win laments not being called to the Black Stars

According to the famous actor and comedian, he is pained by his exemption and thinks it might be as a result of the coach not properly briefed about his abilities as a footballer.

“I’m very angry and this is the time we need to speak in Ghana for those leading the various sectors to do the right thing because I don't understand why I was not invited to be part of the Ghana vs Nigeria game, especially when the game will be played in Kumasi, which is my city.”

“How is it that Lil Win is not part of this squad when even Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko want to sign me since l joined New Edubiase? Maybe the coach hates me or he just doesn't like me. It can also be that the coach was not probably briefed about the best players in Ghana," he said in an interview on Accra-based Asempa, FM.

However, Lil Win said he will continue to support the Black Stars regardless of being snubbed.

“I can't say that I won't support the Black Stars because of this because the team is for all of us as Ghanaians. I won't gain anything from the team's failure so I will support them. We could have beaten Nigeria 5-0 if I was in the team but we will still win the game."

On Friday, March 25, Ghana will host Nigeria in the first leg of a highly anticipated FIFA World Cup qualifier.

In October, 2021 Lil Win signed a two year contract with premier league side New Edubiase United.