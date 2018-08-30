Pulse.com.gh logo
Mc Jordan Amartey to be laid to rest on September 8


Mc Jordan Amartey Veteran actor to be laid to rest on September 8

Veteran actor Mc Jordan Amartey will be laid in state at the forecourt of the state house on September 8 after which he will be buried at the Gethsemane Memorial Garden in East Legon.

play

The funeral rites of the Veteran actor Mc Jordan Amartey will come off on September 7 to September 9.

He will be laid in state at the forecourt of the state house on September 8 after which he will be buried at the Gethsemane Memorial Garden in East Legon the same day.

There will be a wake keeping on September 7.

Actor Mc Jordan Amartey passed away on 5th July 2018.

According to reports, the actor died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after battling with a sickness for some time.This was confirmed by a son of the late actor, Mr Amartey.

Mc Jordan Amartey has been in the Ghanaian movie industry for so many years, appearing in all-time favourite series such as ” Idikoko”, TV Theatre productions and numerous Ghanaian films.

