Mc Jordan Amartey to be laid to rest on September 8

Veteran actor Mc Jordan Amartey will be laid in state at the forecourt of the state house on September 8 after which he will be buried at the Gethsemane Memorial Garden in East Legon.
There will be a wake keeping on September 7.
Actor Mc Jordan Amartey passed away on 5th July 2018.
According to reports, the actor died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after battling with a sickness for some time.This was confirmed by a son of the late actor, Mr Amartey.
Mc Jordan Amartey has been in the Ghanaian movie industry for so many years, appearing in all-time favourite series such as ” Idikoko”, TV Theatre productions and numerous Ghanaian films.