McBrown, A Plus, Mr Logic fined, Fadda Dickson acquitted in UTV contempt case [Video]

In July this year, NPP Ashanti Regional chairman, Chairman Wontumi sued Afia Schwarzenegger, Nana Ama McBrown, Kwame Obeng Asare aka A , Emmanuel Barnes (Mr Logic) and Dr. Fadda Dickson Narh for contempt after a discussion about him on United Showbiz.

In a verdict by the High Court B in Tema, Nana Ama McBrown, Kwame Obeng Asare ( Kwame APlus) and Mr Logic have been fined an amount of GHS180,000. This amount is to be paid to Chairman Wontumi for making defamatory comments against him.

However, UTV, represented by Fadda Dickson, was pardoned by the court for showing remorse and publicly apologising to Chairman Wontumi.

A report by UTV states that “the court advised Fadda Dickson that as the Managing Director for Despite Media Group, he should make sure that appropriate language or information is disseminated during future programs.”