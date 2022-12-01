RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

McBrown, A Plus, Mr Logic fined, Fadda Dickson acquitted in UTV contempt case [Video]

Selorm Tali

UTV's United Showbiz show has invited trouble for Nana Ama Mcbrown, Kwame A Plus and Mr Logic.

A Plus
A Plus

The host of the show with her panellists were dragged to face the face law for contempt of court and they were found guilty.

Recommended articles

In July this year, NPP Ashanti Regional chairman, Chairman Wontumi sued Afia Schwarzenegger, Nana Ama McBrown, Kwame Obeng Asare aka A , Emmanuel Barnes (Mr Logic) and Dr. Fadda Dickson Narh for contempt after a discussion about him on United Showbiz.

In a verdict by the High Court B in Tema, Nana Ama McBrown, Kwame Obeng Asare ( Kwame APlus) and Mr Logic have been fined an amount of GHS180,000. This amount is to be paid to Chairman Wontumi for making defamatory comments against him.

However, UTV, represented by Fadda Dickson, was pardoned by the court for showing remorse and publicly apologising to Chairman Wontumi.

A report by UTV states that “the court advised Fadda Dickson that as the Managing Director for Despite Media Group, he should make sure that appropriate language or information is disseminated during future programs.

Afia Schwarzenegger on the other hand has been sentenced to 10 days in prison to serve as a future deterrent.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Efia Odo and Kudus

Is Mohammed Kudus single? - Efia Odo asks after Black Stars win over South Korea

Chairman Wontumi and Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger sentenced to prison with hard labour over Wontumi's defamation suit

Nana Tornado goes into jubilation over Afia Schwarzenegger's jail sentence (WATCH)

Nana Tornado goes into jubilation over Afia Schwarzenegger's jail sentence (WATCH)

Patoranking Fire surprised by his mum

Patoranking met with shock in Qatar as his mother shows up after 5 years of not seeing her