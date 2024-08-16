McBrown reacts as Mimi use King Palatu's song to hint her husband is cheating

As they vibed to the song, McBrown personalised the lyrics, confidently stating that she would never give away what belonged to her "king."

However, her comment led to a subtle yet sharp remark from one of the panellists, Mimi Andani. Mimi referenced recent rumours that McBrown’s "king," whom she claims to be loyal to, has been involved in multiple extramarital affairs. The exchange went as follows:

Mimi: "You’re not giving yourself away, but he is out there sharing himself with others." McBrown: "Who are you referring to?" Mimi: "I’m referring to the one you’re saving yourself for. He is freely distributing himself to others."

McBrown, laughing, responded, "I’ll sue you if you’re not careful." She then added, "All I’m trying to say is that my body is mine, but the 'king' has a share in it, so I won’t give it away to anyone else."

The lively exchange added an unexpected twist to the show, leaving viewers intrigued by the playful banter between the two.

In recent reports, it has been alleged that the couple are facing marital issues relating to infidelity, leading to their likely separation. However, the Ghana actress has shot down the rumours.

The star actress posted a video of herself singing and dancing to Ghanaian singer Lasmid's song "Puul", which has been making waves on social media and even had Sarkodie jamming to it.

In the video, Mrs McBrown Mensah sang the song word for word while performing gentle dance moves in her living room. The video was recorded in front of her giant flat-screen television, beside which was a lovely painting of her.