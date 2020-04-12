President Akufo-Addo announced an extension of the lockdown as a measure to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

He opined that effective Monday, April 13, from 1 am Accra, Tema, Kasoa, and Kumasi will continue to be on lockdown.

READ ALSO: Video: Residents of Chorkor ignore Akufo-Addo’s lockdown directive to go and chill on Easter Sunday at the beach

It is because of this that some Ghanaians and philanthropists continue to support the poor and needy in these difficult moments.

An example is two musicians - AMG boss Criss Waddle and his boy, Medikal who have promised to feed 500 people for the next one week.

In a post on Twitter, Criss Waddle said they have decided to help because most people are not prepared for the one-week extension.

READ ALSO: Photo: Medikal releases new posh Range Rover

Meanwhile, Ghana has now recorded 408 cases of the COVID-19 with 8 deaths and only four recovers last of April 11.