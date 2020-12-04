The blogger posted a photo of the rapper with his wife and wrote "congratulations to Medikal as he expects his 2nd child who is going to be Fella's first step chip" but the Ghanaian rapper has vehemently trashed the report and cursed the blogger.

Expressing his outrage over the fake report, Medikal took to his Instastory to share videos of himself playing with his daughter's hand and in another post, he unleashed a death curse on the blogger.

Sharing a screenshot of the blogger's post, he wrote: " the blogger circulating this fake news will die a very painful death!". Fella Makafui on the hand has not responded to the report yet.

Medikal curses blogger

Medikal, real name, Samuel Adu Frimpong, after breaking up with Sister Derby, tied the knot with Fella Makafui this year in March at a ceremony which received wild attention on social media.

The lovers who dated for about 2 years before their marriage have now welcomed a daughter together, seven months after their traditional wedding that saw Fella Makafui collapsing at the ceremony.

The couple, who are now known as Mr and Mrs Frimpong have named their daughter Island. “Why I named my daughter Island is because I feel my baby is special and an Island is a land in the middle of water and I feel she came from a different space so I chose to give her that beautiful name ‘Island’” Medikal told YFM.