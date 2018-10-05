Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

AmgMedikal feeds his dogs, Michy, Cole and Chucky with KFC chicken


Video AmgMedikal feeds his dogs, Michy, Cole and Chucky with KFC chicken

In a video, the rapper posted on his Instagram story, he is seen holding a bucket of KFC chicken and throwing it out to the dogs.

  • Published:
AmgMedikal feeds his dogs, Michy, Cole and Chucky with KFC chicken play

Medikal and dog

The Dapper rapper wants us to know that money is never a problem with him. Whenever Medikal’s dogs are hungry, he feeds them with KFC chicken.

In a video, the rapper posted on his Instagram story, he is seen holding a bucket of KFC chicken and throwing it out to the dogs. He’s heard saying, “KFC for my dogs …”

Once upon a time, there was an article about how Ghanaians have fallen in love with junk food and consequentially resulting in big food chains and obesity in the country. Apparently, this fast food fever has affected our pets too as the Amg rapper feed his two dogs with chicken from the popular fast food joint.

READ ALSO: How a Twitter DM got Medikal and Sister Derby to start 'genging and benging'

The rapper who doesn’t see to pass any opportunity to showcase his wealth is making a bid statement this time. Is he shading the slay queens always chasing after KFC?

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Victoria Lebene: Being a celebrity is expensive – Actress Victoria Lebene Being a celebrity is expensive – Actress
Ghana vs Nigeria: Top 12 celebrities rocking African Print Ghana vs Nigeria Top 12 celebrities rocking African Print
Divorce saga: I wonder if people believe everything they read - Elikem’s wife Pokello speaks Divorce saga I wonder if people believe everything they read - Elikem’s wife Pokello speaks
Chick Fight: Slay queens, Efia Odo and Fella Makafui reignite their beef on social media, as they throw shades at each other Chick Fight Slay queens, Efia Odo and Fella Makafui reignite their beef on social media, as they throw shades at each other
It's huge! Here's how much Elikem paid for Pokello's bride price It's huge! Here's how much Elikem paid for Pokello's bride price
Lies: You can’t bring me down by tarnishing my image - Wendy Shay Lies You can’t bring me down by tarnishing my image - Wendy Shay

Recommended Videos

Moesha Boduong: Actress breaks the Internet with a wild bedroom video Moesha Boduong Actress breaks the Internet with a wild bedroom video
Celebrity News: Stop calling yourself a Dancehall artiste – Kwaw Kese Celebrity News Stop calling yourself a Dancehall artiste – Kwaw Kese
Polikem Divorce: My wife was jealous over my romantic roles in movies – Elikem Polikem Divorce My wife was jealous over my romantic roles in movies – Elikem



Top Articles

1 Unflattering Wendy Shay at her indecent best on Miss Ghana stagebullet
2 Video Kwaw Kese shows off house in response to Shatta Walebullet
3 Battle An American resident who wears Togo jeans – Rosemond Brown...bullet
4 Journey of Judah Guru finally breaks silence on Shatta Wale diss songbullet
5 Married! Check out lavish photos of Pastor Chris' daughter and...bullet
6 Lies You can’t bring me down by tarnishing my image - Wendy Shaybullet
7 Drama Pokello and Elikem divorce takes a new turn; wife...bullet
8 Free Coded 4X4’s wife gives him permission to cheatbullet
9 Slay Queen Efia Odo shades Sister Afia for lying about...bullet
10 Video Funny Face to teach at Lilwin’s schoolbullet

Top Videos

1 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
2 Video Benedicta Gafah reacts to Afia Schwarzenegger’s abortion accusationsbullet
3 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
4 Video Patapaa calls for the legalization of “weedbullet
5 Video Afia Schwarzenegger calls on Kwaku Bonsam to help retrieve...bullet
6 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
7 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off...bullet
8 Video Delay reveals why she's not married and it's not her...bullet
9 Video Stephanie Benson reveals why she does not go to churchbullet
10 Video Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in...bullet

Celebrities

Cardi B Offset surprises rapper with a Lamborghini [Video]
Adina and friends on her birthday
Video Check out photos from Adina’s birthday party
Seyi Shay
Seyi Shay Check out singer's sexy gym body!
Resignation George Quaye resigns as Menzgold PRO
X
Advertisement