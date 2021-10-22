RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Medikal handcuffed to court (PHOTO)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has been handcuffed to court.

Medikal handcuffed to court (PHOTO)
Medikal handcuffed to court (PHOTO)

The artiste, real name Samuel Adu Frimpong, is appearing in court today, 22nd October 2021 after he was arrested yesterday by the Ghana Police for brandishing a gun on social media.

Recommended articles

Medikal was held at the Accra Regional Police Command charge office where his wife, Fella Makafui, with Shatta Wale's lawyer showed up to give him any assistance and support he will need.

He was denied bail yesterday and slept in the police cells. Medikal’s arrest comes after Pulse.com.gh reported last two weeks that he brandished a newly acquired American pistol on his Instagram page.

The rapper has been dragged to court for a verdict on his. Pulse.com.gh will keep you updated with proceedings from the court hearing which is underway. See the photo below of how he was sent to the court.

Medikal handcuffed to court
Medikal handcuffed to court Medikal handcuffed to court Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

‘Is he not gay?’ - Social media react to Nana Tonardo kissing his ‘white sugar mummy’ (VIDEO)

Social media react to Nana Tonardo kissing his ‘white sugar mummy’

Tiwa Savage's blackmailer leaks her bedroom tape, singer reacts (SCREENSHOT)

Tiwa Savage's tape leaks

Funny Face leaves suicidal note for his children as Qwik Loan asks him to pay loan (SCREENSHOT)

Funny Face

Kuami Eugene reportedly throws plush birthday party for his house help, Mary (PHOTOS)

Kuami Eugene holds birthday party for house help