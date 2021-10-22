Medikal handcuffed to court (PHOTO)

Medikal was held at the Accra Regional Police Command charge office where his wife, Fella Makafui, with Shatta Wale's lawyer showed up to give him any assistance and support he will need.

He was denied bail yesterday and slept in the police cells. Medikal’s arrest comes after Pulse.com.gh reported last two weeks that he brandished a newly acquired American pistol on his Instagram page.

The rapper has been dragged to court for a verdict on his. Pulse.com.gh will keep you updated with proceedings from the court hearing which is underway. See the photo below of how he was sent to the court.