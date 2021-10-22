The artiste, real name Samuel Adu Frimpong, is appearing in court today, 22nd October 2021 after he was arrested yesterday by the Ghana Police for brandishing a gun on social media.
Medikal handcuffed to court (PHOTO)
Ghanaian rapper Medikal has been handcuffed to court.
Medikal was held at the Accra Regional Police Command charge office where his wife, Fella Makafui, with Shatta Wale's lawyer showed up to give him any assistance and support he will need.
He was denied bail yesterday and slept in the police cells. Medikal’s arrest comes after Pulse.com.gh reported last two weeks that he brandished a newly acquired American pistol on his Instagram page.
The rapper has been dragged to court for a verdict on his. Pulse.com.gh will keep you updated with proceedings from the court hearing which is underway. See the photo below of how he was sent to the court.
