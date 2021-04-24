RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Medikal, Kofi Kinaata with other acts port Quamina MP at father's funeral (VIDEO)

Quamina MP's father was laid to rest today and colleagues of the Ghanaian musician showed up to support him.

The funeral was held today at Mankesim with the likes of Medikal, Kofi Kinaata, Dope Nation among others in attendance.

The'Amanfour Girls' rapper lost his father after a fatal accident on the Akosombo-Accra highway whilst in a vehicle with him. Quamina MP came out unhurt from the November 26, 2020 road crash but sadly his father passed on later after his critical condition.

Announcing the funeral yesterday, Quamina MP who released a tribute EP to eulogize his father a few weeks ago, disclosed that today would have been his birthday.

"He’s been and will always be there ..Tomorrow God willing is his birthday, coincidentally Tomorrow we lay him to rest 😭..Happy birthday in Advance Daddy... Love you," the musician said in his post yesterday.

See the post below for scenes from the funeral where Quamina MP led Medikal, Kofi Kinaata, Dope Nation and others to greet people at the burial grounds.

