Medikal ‘loves’ Fella Makafui’s shady post on maturity

"YOLO" actress Fella Makafui, who is in the centre of controversy surrounding Medikal and Sister Deborah's alleged break up, has sent out a cryptic message to the "Uncle Obama" singer via social media.

Fella has been in the spotlight for weeks for allegedly snatching Sister Deborah's boyfriend Medikal.

In her latest Instagram post, she captioned her latest photos with coded words perceived to be directed at her 'rival' Sister Deborah.

She shared a photo with the caption: "Maturity is the ability to think, speak and act your feelings within the bounds of dignity. The measure of your maturity is how spiritual you become during the midst of your frustrations!!!"

Medikal immediately reacted saying: "Love".

Her cryptic message comes just after Sister Deborah dropped a diss song for her (Fella) and Medikal.

Sister Derby, in the song titled "Kakalika", described the two as cockroaches and further revealed that Medikal saved Fella’s name as 'carpenter' when they were still dating.

Keep your fingers crossed!