Medikal refused American visa allegedly over showing off gun on social media

The 'Omo Ada' rapper is said to have been dressed in a black hoodie with a face mask and arrived at the embassy at about 7.30 am. However, his stay at the Embassy lasted within an hour as his application has been denied.

Ghanaweb.com reports that "our source confirmed that the decision to bounce him was linked to a gun brandishing incident over which he was convicted earlier this year". The website adds that Medikal's label mate Armani too was denied an American visa.

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie was also spotted at the premises with his wife and daughter for the visa interview as well. According to the portal, King Sark with his family, who were at the Embassy's immigration section (American Citizens Service/ACS) were granted visas.

Sarkodie with wife Tracy Sarkcess and their daughter Titi Sarckcess Pulse Ghana

America has been battling gun-related violence over the past few years with multiple shooting incidents that have occurred in the country. It is however unclear if its strict measures towards curbing the shooting incidents have influenced the Visa Officer to deny Medikal entry to the United States.

Medikal handcuffed to court (PHOTO) Pulse Ghana

In September 2021, Medikal displayed a rugger 9mm pistol in his car without an excuse. The video shared on his Instagram story went viral and led to his arrest on October 21, 2021.

Accordingly, the rapper was remanded in prison custody for five days after which he was granted a bail worth GH¢100,000 with one surety. In February 2022, an Accra Circuit Court convicted him for the unlawful public display of arms.