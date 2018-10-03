Pulse.com.gh logo
Medikal shares money and food to the people of Nima


In a video shared on his Instagram, the “Too Risky” hitmaker is seen sharing food from the booth of his car.

AMG rapper Medikal seems to be in good mood as he has been sighted spraying money and sharing food to some people in the Nima community.

Well, on Sunday, the "Too Risky" hitmaker visited the market women, fans, children, aged, people living on the streets and all that were concerned at Nima in Accra with his team.

READ MORE: Buy a new presidential jet before Ghanaians kill you, Shatta Wale to Nana Addo

In the video shared on his Instagram page, the music artiste is seen sitting on the top of a car holding bundles of Ghana cedis and throwing them into the air as people rushed and gathered around the car to get their share, the “Too Risky” hitmaker is also seen sharing food from the booth of his car to some residents of the area.

Watch video below:

 

