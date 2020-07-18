The “Omo Ada” hitmaker attended the new branch opening of Pinamang Cosmetics shop in East Legon and left good memories in the minds of his loyal fans.

Medikal, who is a brand ambassador of the cosmetic brand, didn’t leave the venue without a trace.

The VGMA ‘Rapper of the Year’ 2019 surprised his fans who couldn’t stop yelling his name by spraying cash on them from a storey building where the launch was happening.

He was mobbed before entering the venue and was mobbed again when he was leaving.

This is not the first time the AMG Beyond Kontrol label owner had sprayed cash on his fans. He has done it a couple of times.

The last time he sprayed cash on fans was during a donation he made in Nima, Accra, in 2019.

Watch the full video below.