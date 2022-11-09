Medikal suspended from Twitter for impersonating Nana Addo after Elon Musk's warning

Unfortunately, that has landed him trouble as his verified Twitter account has been suspended on the blue bird app.

Medikal has been suspended from using the social media platform because he impersonated Ghana's sitting president, H.E William Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, whom Yvonne Nelson has described as the 'hardened-hearted Pharoah' of today.

The suspension comes a few days after Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, warned users of the 'freed' yet seemed caged bird app to desist from impersonating notable personalities on his platform.

"Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” will be permanently suspended. Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning.

This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue. Any name change at all will cause temporary loss of verified checkmark," Elon Musk tweeted.

Elon Must warns Twitter users not to impersonate others without stating it as Parody account Pulse Ghana

In a bid to draw attention to his 'Sika Mp3 Dede' track, Medikal changed his Twitter profile AVI to a photo of H.E Nana Addo. he also changed his username to "Mr President".