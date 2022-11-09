The 'Stubborn Academy' rapper jumped on Nana Addo's 'sika mp3 dede' viral comment to drop a rap freestyle. After releasing the song, Medikal who brags about being a rich artiste, took to Twitter to make noise about the song.
Medikal's suspended from Twitter for impersonating Nana Addo after Elon Musk's warning
AMG Beyond Control's rapper, Medikal, has been controlled on Twitter for what can be described as his stubbornness.
Unfortunately, that has landed him trouble as his verified Twitter account has been suspended on the blue bird app.
Medikal has been suspended from using the social media platform because he impersonated Ghana's sitting president, H.E William Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, whom Yvonne Nelson has described as the 'hardened-hearted Pharoah' of today.
The suspension comes a few days after Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, warned users of the 'freed' yet seemed caged bird app to desist from impersonating notable personalities on his platform.
"Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” will be permanently suspended. Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning.
This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue. Any name change at all will cause temporary loss of verified checkmark," Elon Musk tweeted.
In a bid to draw attention to his 'Sika Mp3 Dede' track, Medikal changed his Twitter profile AVI to a photo of H.E Nana Addo. he also changed his username to "Mr President".
A twitter reported his account to Elon Musk for impersonating Ghana's President and a few minutes later, his account was suspended. See screenshots of the actions below as shared by Ghanaian blogger, @SikaOfficial1.
