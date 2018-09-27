Meet D'Black's new luxurious "toy"

news

The CEO of Black Avenue Works Desmond Kwesi Blackmore aka D'Black, announced his newly acquired automobile today.

The owner of the hottest club, Club Onyx, shared a photo of his new beast ahead of Friday’s all black party on his Instagram page. He captioned the photo saying, “Yea I got another car. My God knows I’m special. He keeps blessing me.”

He also hinted at his new music video with Kuami Eugene titled Badder. As usual, we can expect nothing but the best from the Vera hitmaker. Indeed God has been good to him.

D'Black is the mastermind behind Live Wire Events, Black Avenue Musik, Volcano including Club Onyx and Oasis Lounge. Talk about a man with enough resources. Well, whilst some musicians are beefing over their wealth, he just spoiled himself with a new Range Rover.