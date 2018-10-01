Pulse.com.gh logo
Meet Pappy Kojo's on-and-off girlfriend of five years


  Published:
Meet Pappy Kojo's on-and-off girlfriend of five years play

Sandra Parker

In an interview with Ace presenter Deloris Frimpong on the Delay Show, Pappy Kojo disclosed that despite his wild carefree lifestyle, he has been dating the same girl for 5 years.

The ‘Realer No’ Hitmaker stated that his relationship did not restrict him from living the life of a 40-year-old man. He admitted to dating other girls on the side but confessed that those relationships were meaningless and fleeting.

READ ALSO: 'I used fame to sleep with ladies' - Pappy Kojo

Pappy revealed that these decisions were because sometimes he felt suffocated with those around him and needed his space. He also said his girlfriend of five years was aware of his preferences and makes herself scarce whenever needed.

Have a peek:

View this post on Instagram

I have you in my thoughts

A post shared by MISS.PARKER (@sandraaparker) on

 

This got us very curious as to who this mystery lady was. After searching for a while, we found her. She’s the very gorgeous Sandra Parker and we just can get enough of her photos. Still bemused as to how she does it but her stance isn’t uncommon. We all watched how Chioma also stood by Davido as he exercised youthful exuberance.

Damn...:

View this post on Instagram

If you ever switched up on me, stay on that side.

A post shared by MISS.PARKER (@sandraaparker) on

 

She so hot, makes you wonder why Pappy still goes after other girls. I think she deserves a thumbs-up for being the "realer no".

Want more? Here you go...:

View this post on Instagram

To whom much is given much is tested..

A post shared by MISS.PARKER (@sandraaparker) on

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MISS.PARKER (@sandraaparker) on

 

WATCH A CUTE VIDEO COMPILATION HERE:

View this post on Instagram

Meet Pappy Kojo#emo#4oCZ##s On And Off Girlfriend For Five Years - She#emo#4oCZ##s Dayum Hawt #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## Pappy Kojo told Delay about his #emo#4oCc##on and off#emo#4oCd## girlfriend of 5 years who understands him to live a young, wild and free life when it comes his #emo#4oCc##yi wu dross#emo#4oCd## behavior. Well, right after that interview we went looking for this lady just to satisfy our gossip crave. Fam, this is her, she is called Sandra Parker and her thirst trap game is too raw #emo#4oCU## we mean she#emo#4oCZ##s damn hawt. Sandra and Pappy aren#emo#4oCZ##t new in the news, some months ago, a lovey-dovey video of them sharing a kiss hit the web and she was identified as ... read more on our website [Link via our Instastory] ____________________________________________________ #FameBugs #Ghana #PappyKojo #SandraParker #Girlfriend #CoupleGoals #Slay #Bikini #BodyGoals #Ghanaian #Celebrities #Enews #FameBugs

A post shared by FameBugs (@famebugs) on

 

