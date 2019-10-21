Whilst showcasing his gift, the dancehall act did no publicly mention the name of his benevolent godfather who gifted him the car.

In a report by zionfelix.com, Dr Kofi Amoah Abban is the man behind the gift. Dr Kofi Amoa-Abban is a Ghanaian oil and gas entrepreneur, who is known as the founder of Rigworld with a first degree from the University of Ghana after which he acquired a master’s degree from Oslo University, where he picked interest in the oil and gas business.

Dr Abban attracted national attention after he served as the catalyst who made the Shatta-Stone peace conference happen, with the help of Nana Aba Anamoah. The philanthropist has since been in Shatta’s life and did not forget him on his birthday.

Dr Amoah-Abban