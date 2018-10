news

The Ghanaian movie industry has taken a swift turn. A few years ago, nobody cares about the Kumawood or their stars and the lives they live offset

Kwaku Manu has a very lovely family; a beautiful wife and three pretty kids.

READ MORE: Pope Skinny summoned to Shatta Movement court – Shatta Wale reveals

He can not hide the joy and decided to share this beautiful photo of his kids on Instagram with the caption.

"I love my Children "

See his beautiful kids below: