Meet Will Smith's Ghanaian look alike,Tony Prince Tomety

Tony Prince Tomety is probably the most obvious faux twins of Hollywod actor Will Smith.
Tony, a former student of National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI), has worked in Ghana's movie industry as production designer and arts director for the past seven years. He was behind the beautiful act direction of Leila Djansi's 'I Sing Of A Well".
Tony and Will Smith have a striking resemblance. From their head structure to their their faces, even their facial hair. The two are just the perfect look alike.