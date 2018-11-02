Meet Will Smith's Ghanaian look alike,Tony Prince Tomety

news

It is believed that everyone has a faux twin somewhere out there and these photos of Ghana's prolific art director Tony Prince Tomety and Hollywood's sensational actor Will smith proves that assertion as valid.

Tony, a former student of National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI), has worked in Ghana's movie industry as production designer and arts director for the past seven years. He was behind the beautiful act direction of Leila Djansi's 'I Sing Of A Well".

Tony and Will Smith have a striking resemblance. From their head structure to their their faces, even their facial hair. The two are just the perfect look alike.