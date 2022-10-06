Meet Yhaw Hero the new sensational artist who has the attention of Twitter influencers

Ghanaian young talented rapper who is best known for drill music Yaw Tog born as Thorsten Owusu Gyimah is one of Ghana’s finest discoveries. He had his breakthrough when he released ' Sore' which he featured the Asakaa boys which include the likes of O' Kenneth, Jay Bhad, Kwaku DMC, and the likes.

We can also forget Ghanaian highlife and afrobeat artist and dancer Mr. Drew who also made an entry into the Ghanaian music industry with his ‘Dw3’ song with Krymi and Sarkodie and has since been consistent with producing great music.

Social media has become the biggest platform where one can promote oneself and most upcoming artists have sort to that method to be seen.

Fortunately, many have been discovered through the initiative they took to carry their craft to social media and one cannot talk about social media discoveries without talking about the darling boy of Ghanaian music Black Sherif.

The drill musician who hails from Konongo was discovered in the year 2021and after his song ‘First Sermon’ trended widely, some Twitter influencers like Sneaker Nyame, Kalyjay took it upon their selves to use their platform to push him to the top and we all can see where Blacko is now. He has grown in the music industry and is making a name for himself globally.

Well, once again the Twitter influencers are at it again as they have discovered a brand-new talent that is worthy of being in the spotlight.

Ghanaian fast artiste Arnold Nii Aryeetey known in the showbiz industry as Yhaw Hero is a rapper/singer as well as a songwriter.

Yhaw Hero who was born on October 9, 2003 professionally started music in 2020.

He was raised in Awoshie, although the singer was born in Tema.

According to Arnold in an interview, his parents got separated and that affected his school a lot but for now, he has completed and is back to music fully.

As a part student of Benkum senior high school located in the eastern region of Ghana, the young artist seeks to preach to the youth through his craft.

His unique style of music and talent is what have made Twitter influencers like Sneaker Nyame, Essel, Opressi, Kalyjay, and a few others love him and have taken it upon themselves to promote the act

Yhaw Hero has been named the ‘Ghetto Hero’ due to the motivation he gives the youth.