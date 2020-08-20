Last month, reports emerged that the 'Savage' rapper was shot in the feet twice during an argument as she and her best friend Kelsey Nicole attempted to get out of Tory Lanez’ SUV following a fight at a house party in the Hollywood Hills.

Tory Lanez

In a TMZ report, the group had an argument as they left the house party in the chauffeur-driven SUV in the early hours of Sunday morning, but Megan, 25, and her friend, at some point wanted to leave the chauffeur-driven car.

The report said Tory, 27, opened fire inside the vehicle and it allegedly hit Megan in the feet twice. Megan Thee Stallion confirmed the shooting later but has remained silent on who shot her.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion

However, some fans have been doubting the incident and she has now taken to Instagram to reveal her gunshot wounds to slam her trolls. She captioned the now-deleted post that shows her receiving treatment "Lol what I have learned abt majority of the people on social media is y’all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y’all really be believing the shit YALL make up…"

She added that "I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK. why would I lie abt getting shot? Why are y’all so upset that I don’t wanna be in the bed sad? Why y’all upset that I can walk? I got my stitches out my feet like 2 weeks ago and I was ready to go celebrate WAP going number1… I usually don’t address internet bullshit but y’all people are so sick!".

Megan Thee Stallion gunshot wound

Concluding her caption to the post above, the 'Hot Girl Summer' rapper wrote "God was really watching over me and I’m healing so well! Sorry, I’m not as sad and miserable as a lot of y’all lol but ima keep being Megan Thee Mf STALLION".