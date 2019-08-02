The sitting member of parliament for the Tema East constituency, Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, has been captured in a video entertaining a crowd as he sings and jams to Shatta Wale’s “Obordorbidi” during a ceremony.

This video is showing up in the moment of debate online as to whether Shatta Wale is popular than Nana Addo or not, as Bulldog claims that the Dancehall artiste will floor Nana Addo in the 2020 elections should he contest.

Nevertheless, Shatta Wale has what it takes to be described as Ghana’s currently biggest musician, therefore, an MP singing one of his songs shouldn’t be news but Hon. Titus Glover flow in this video makes it a piece of perfect entertainment news.

Watch the video below.