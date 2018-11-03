Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Men hate feminists but want to be in between their 'legs'- Lydia Forson

The self-styled feminists made the statement replying to a comment made by a radical feminist on Facebook, Efe Plunge.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has skewered men, claiming they "fate feminists" but want to have sex with them.

The self-styled feminists made the statement replying to a comment made by a radical feminist on Facebook, Efe Plunge.

Plunge posted: "I don’t know why they hate feminism and feminists so much but want to be in our spaces."

READ MORE: Ghanaian celebrities who gave us style goals this week

play

 

"They hate feminism and feminist so much but want to be in between their LEGS, SUCK BREEZ and SQUEEZE NYASH. There I said it," Forson responded.

The actress recently led her colleagues to attack presidential staffer Gabby Otchere Darko for comparing the Ghanaian movie industry to that of Hollywood and expressing his disappointment in movies made in Ghana.

The member of the ruling New Patriotic Party in a Facebook post on Monday, October 15, expressed his disappointment in the movie industry, adding that there’s ‘lack of deliberate consciousness on the part of the creative industry in the development conversation.’

READ MORE: 7 curvy Ghanaian celebrities rocking African prints

“Mr. @GabbyDarko to compare a movie industry that’s largely SELF-funded to one that has major cooperate and the government backing is not only ignorant but extremely disrespectful,” she tweeted.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Counsellor Lutherodt nearly ‘lynched’ for saying it is acceptable to sleep with married women Counsellor Lutherodt nearly ‘lynched’ for saying it is acceptable to sleep with married women
Meet Will Smith's Ghanaian look alike,Tony Prince Tomety Meet Will Smith's Ghanaian look alike,Tony Prince Tomety
Mr Eazi says DJ Cuppy didn't introduce her sister to him Mr Eazi says DJ Cuppy didn't introduce her sister to him
In photos: 6 times Nana Ama McBrown hid her pregnancy In photos: 6 times Nana Ama McBrown hid her pregnancy
May D says he's off the market after wedding his Swedish fiancée May D says he's off the market after wedding his Swedish fiancée
Wendy shay should check herself and rebrand – Rosemond Brown Wendy shay should check herself and rebrand – Rosemond Brown

Recommended Videos

Kuami Eugene explains why he is dressing fashionably now Kuami Eugene explains why he is dressing fashionably now
I'm not a witch; Smoking made my son mad - Kwaade's mother I'm not a witch; Smoking made my son mad - Kwaade's mother
Most guys I dated were not up to my standard - Caroline Sampson Most guys I dated were not up to my standard - Caroline Sampson



Top Articles

1 In photos: 6 times Nana Ama McBrown hid her pregnancybullet
2 How Ghanaians reacted to Wendy Shay's 'dumb question' interviewbullet
3 9 Ghanaians answer the question ‘Who are you as Wendy Shay?’ in a...bullet
4 Meet Will Smith's Ghanaian look alike,Tony Prince Tometybullet
5 Blac Chyna gets N10M to attend a private pool party in Abujabullet
6 Here are the photos of Fela Makafui and Medikal setting the...bullet
7 Wendy shay should check herself and rebrand – Rosemond Brownbullet
8 Counsellor Lutherodt nearly ‘lynched’ for saying it is...bullet
9 Mr Eazi says DJ Cuppy didn't introduce her sister to himbullet
10 Eedris Abdulkareem gives 7 reasons for calling...bullet

Related Articles

Leila Djansi lashes out at filmmakers and actors who disagreed with Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko
Same Yesterday, Today... 10 gorgeous photos of Genevieve Nnaji showing her refusal to grow old
Give To Caesar ... KiDi won't perform at Rev. Obofour's church; fears 'thunder' will fire him
Hair Goals Ghanaian celebrities who rocked dyed hair in style
Hair Goals Who rocks the natural hair better, Sister Derby or Lydia Forson?
Actress 5 gorgeous photos of Lydia Forson showing 'sexy is not a size'
Sexy Body 7 curvy Ghanaian celebrities rocking African prints
Best Dressed Ghanaian celebrities who gave us style goals this week
Afia Schwarzenegger TV host exposes ex-husband for forging marriage document
Sista Afia I know managers who sleep with their artists – Singer

Top Videos

1 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
2 Watch Yvonne Nelson celebrating daughter's first birthdaybullet
3 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
4 Sarkodie buys new Range Rover Voguebullet
5 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
6 Video Shatta Wale's brother reacts to Sarkodie's diss songbullet
7 Wendy Shay singing praises and worship is the best thing...bullet
8 Video Benedicta Gafah reacts to Afia Schwarzenegger’s...bullet
9 Wendy Shay talks about her racism experience in Germany...bullet
10 Video I love ladies who send me their naked pictures -...bullet

Celebrities

Action Against Hunger honours Chimamanda Adichie with an award
Chimamanda Adichie joins Oprah Winfrey, Desmond Tutu as recipients of Fight against Hunger award
Read what BBNaija's Cee-c, Nina feel about Khloe turning 25
BBNaija's Cee-c, Nina, Vandora speak about Khloe on her 25th birthday
BBNaija winner, Miracle reunites with Nina, Cee-c, Tobi as Khloe turns 25
Rita Dominic
Rita Dominic is heartbroken over alleged rape of 13-yr-old girl to death
X
Advertisement