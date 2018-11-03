news

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has skewered men, claiming they "fate feminists" but want to have sex with them.

The self-styled feminists made the statement replying to a comment made by a radical feminist on Facebook, Efe Plunge.

Plunge posted: "I don’t know why they hate feminism and feminists so much but want to be in our spaces."

"They hate feminism and feminist so much but want to be in between their LEGS, SUCK BREEZ and SQUEEZE NYASH. There I said it," Forson responded.

The actress recently led her colleagues to attack presidential staffer Gabby Otchere Darko for comparing the Ghanaian movie industry to that of Hollywood and expressing his disappointment in movies made in Ghana.

The member of the ruling New Patriotic Party in a Facebook post on Monday, October 15, expressed his disappointment in the movie industry, adding that there’s ‘lack of deliberate consciousness on the part of the creative industry in the development conversation.’

“Mr. @GabbyDarko to compare a movie industry that’s largely SELF-funded to one that has major cooperate and the government backing is not only ignorant but extremely disrespectful,” she tweeted.