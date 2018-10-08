news

The controversial queen of comedy in Ghana is once again back in the news. And this time, it’s her talk on the stage of the Ghana Music Awards in the UK that has our heads spinning.

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, when God created the world, men were naked and stupid. She further buttressed her stance by citing that it’s in the Bible. She said, “The Bible says when God created the earth it was disorganised. The earth was covered in darkness and men were naked. And they were stupid.” She continued, “So imagine Patapaa naked …”

Others may have different interpretations of the biblical accounts. But this is the Schwarzenegger version. Do you agree?

