Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Men were naked and stupid, Afia Schwarzenegger take on creation


Bible? Men were naked and stupid, Afia Schwarzenegger's take on creation

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, when God created the world, men were naked and stupid. She further buttressed her stance by citing that it’s in the Bible.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Men were naked and stupid, Afia Schwarzenegger's take on creation play

Afia Schwarzenegger

The controversial queen of comedy in Ghana is once again back in the news. And this time, it’s her talk on the stage of the Ghana Music Awards in the UK that has our heads spinning.

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, when God created the world, men were naked and stupid. She further buttressed her stance by citing that it’s in the Bible. She said, “The Bible says when God created the earth it was disorganised. The earth was covered in darkness and men were naked. And they were stupid.” She continued, “So imagine Patapaa naked …”

READ ALSO: How Lawrence Abrokwah broke into Afia Schwarzenegger’s bedroom with acid

Others may have different interpretations of the biblical accounts. But this is the Schwarzenegger version. Do you agree?

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Social media: Here's how Ghanaians reacted to Chris Attoh's second marriage Social media Here's how Ghanaians reacted to Chris Attoh's second marriage
Mwuah! 8 Ghanaian celebrity wedding kisses that got us in our feels Mwuah! 8 Ghanaian celebrity wedding kisses that got us in our feels
Video: Juliet Ibrahim and sisters joins the Kupe dance challenge Video Juliet Ibrahim and sisters joins the Kupe dance challenge
Raging Battle: Stop hating on me, Rosemond Brown to Archipalago on Togo sneakers post Raging Battle Stop hating on me, Rosemond Brown to Archipalago on Togo sneakers post
Oh Why! Sarkodie and Stonebwoy should quit music – Shatta Wale Oh Why! Sarkodie and Stonebwoy should quit music – Shatta Wale
Captain Planet: Flaunting your money shows you are poor – Rapper Captain Planet Flaunting your money shows you are poor – Rapper

Recommended Videos

GMA UK 2018: Ebony Reigns makes history; Wins Artiste of the Year GMA UK 2018 Ebony Reigns makes history; Wins Artiste of the Year
Celebrity News: Patapaa fights with dancers on stage over monies thrown at him Celebrity News Patapaa fights with dancers on stage over monies thrown at him
Celebrity News: I can host all Shatta Wale fans in my house – Kwaw Kese Celebrity News I can host all Shatta Wale fans in my house – Kwaw Kese



Top Articles

1 Remarried! Chris Attoh marries again, check out the beautiful photosbullet
2 After Marriage Chris Attoh pens emotional message after marriagebullet
3 Wow Ofori Amponsah's church now operating as a beer barbullet
4 Married! Check out PHOTOS from the white wedding of Pastor Chris’...bullet
5 Baptism of Fire Wendy Shay trolled on Twitter after indecent...bullet
6 Shame Mzbel opens a can of worms as she replies Counsellor...bullet
7 Unflattering Wendy Shay at her indecent best on Miss Ghana stagebullet
8 Lies You can’t bring me down by tarnishing my image -...bullet
9 Married! Check out lavish photos of Pastor Chris'...bullet
10 Video Patapaa pauses performance; picks up money...bullet

Top Videos

1 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
2 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
3 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
4 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their new babybullet
5 Video Captain Planet is enjoying the body of an old woman -...bullet
6 Video Afia Schwarzenegger calls on Kwaku Bonsam to help...bullet
7 Video Delay reveals why she's not married and it's not her...bullet
8 Video Shatta Wale is not a better fighter than I am -...bullet
9 Video Patapaa ends beef with Prophet Kumchachabullet
10 Video Benedicta Gafah reacts to Afia Schwarzenegger’s...bullet

Celebrities

#RTPAwards18 Stacy Amoateng wins RTP Personality of The Year
AmgMedikal feeds his dogs, Michy, Cole and Chucky with KFC chicken
Video AmgMedikal feeds his dogs, Michy, Cole and Chucky with KFC chicken
Being a celebrity is expensive – Actress
Victoria Lebene Being a celebrity is expensive – Actress
Top 12 celebrities rocking African Print
Ghana vs Nigeria Top 12 celebrities rocking African Print
X
Advertisement