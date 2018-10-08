According to Afia Schwarzenegger, when God created the world, men were naked and stupid. She further buttressed her stance by citing that it’s in the Bible.
According to Afia Schwarzenegger, when God created the world, men were naked and stupid. She further buttressed her stance by citing that it’s in the Bible. She said, “The Bible says when God created the earth it was disorganised. The earth was covered in darkness and men were naked. And they were stupid.” She continued, “So imagine Patapaa naked …”
READ ALSO: How Lawrence Abrokwah broke into Afia Schwarzenegger’s bedroom with acid
Others may have different interpretations of the biblical accounts. But this is the Schwarzenegger version. Do you agree?
WATCH VIDEO HERE: