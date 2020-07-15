According to one-time model and now an entrepreneur, she sees white-wedding as just a party which does not significantly add to the union of two people especially when there is a legal document that supports the marriage.

Talking about her marriage to the Blackstars player, she said: "We had a traditional wedding ceremony and that was what my Dad wanted which is the normal way so Sulley’s family respected that".

Menaye Donkor

She continued that "I think (white wedding) is just a party and not a wedding because if you have already registered your marriage, legally you are his wife. It is just a party and we have parties every day".

Cute photos of Sulley Muntari and Menaye

The 35-year-old former beauty Queen has been married to the footballer for about a decade now and they have a son together.