After thirteen weeks of entertainment on Ghana’s leading television network, TV3, the six finalists will be battling it out on the night for the ultimate prize of a luxurious two-bedroom house located in a gated community in Accra.

Apart from the thrilling performances from the six finalists, some of Ghana’s most sought after musicians will mount the stage to entertain the audience. They include Edem, Adina, both have been judges on the Mentor Reloaded edition and the “Attaa Adwoa” hitmaker, Bosom P-Yung.

Tickets are currently selling for GHC20 at Airport Shell, Baatsona Total, TV3 Front Desk, Silver Bird Cinema - Accra Mall, Junction Mall, Hisense Showroom, TV3 offices across the country and Goil Filling Station – Dansoman Roundabout. Gate opens at 6 PM. See photos of the finalists below.

Myka

Chichiz

Yaw Blvck

Evance

Optional King

Jedy

Would it be Yaw Blvck, Evance, Chichiz, Optional King, Myka or Jedy?