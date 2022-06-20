Menzgold customer now visually impaired, begs for his money to undergo surgery (WATCH)

"A friend told me about it, he said this is what has come into the system and he has bought his car from it so I should try my best and do like six months and see what will happen," he sadly recounted.

He continued that "I then went to my banks, Commercial and Access Bank and withdrew all my money there to go and buy the gold chips at Menzgold to invest," asked if he didn't doubt Menzgold, he said Nana Appiah Mensah's lifestyle convinced him.

"I am someone who investigates things but because I saw him working GFA and he also went to meet the President, Nana Addo, I was convinced his business was genuine," he told JoyNews’ Joseph Ackay-Blay who interviewed him for the 'Total Recall' show.

In January 2020, Stephen was part of some of the aggrieved Menzgold customers who stormed the residence of Nana Appiah Mensah. Unfortunately, he was among the few the police arrested whilst trying to disperse the crowd.

According to Stephen, the police fired warning shots at the protest and he fell before his arrest.

"After that day I developed a headache but I went home to buy drugs to treat myself. However, the headache persisted and I realized I started suffering to see so I went to the hospital and the doctor said the fall has affected my sight," he said.

In the video below, he disclosed that he was asked to undergo surgery to fix his sight but he doesn't have money to pay for it. " I am still there waiting to see something better to come to see what God will do," he said.