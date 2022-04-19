Menzgold invites trouble for Stonebwoy as he advertises new 'money-making venture'

"Every Hardworking Person Deserves To Make Money, The Future is NOW! Times Are Changing Anticipate the #SidiCoinNFT @sidicoin Join The #SidicoinClub Will Tell You More Later. #NFTsCommunity," Stonebwoy tweeted.

Stonebwoy's SediCoin post Pulse Ghana

The Ghanaian dancehall act is one of the brand ambassadors for Menzgold, which has been closed by the government over its illegal operation. According to SEC, the company did not have the required license for its module of operation.

The closure left some Ghanaian agitated, frustrated and scammed as monies they invested in the company have been locked. Others reportedly died over the failed investment.

At the back of these, social media users have been dragging Stonebwoy for going on the same path again that caused some of his followers dearly. Vocal among his critics is Metro TV's Bridget Otoo.

Replying Stonebwoy's post, she said "You are part of the ambassadors of menzgold who championed and lead customers to lose money. Some have died as a results of the Menzgold scam. Do you think it is fair to introduce them to another “money making venture” ? Do you really care about them?"