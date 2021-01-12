The comment from the Ghanaian social media commentator is coming after reports of Bulldog being allegedly arrested over reported threats to the President to ensure Menzgold clients are paid, else he won't finish his term as President.

Bulldog, whilst arguing on UTV's United Showbiz show, stated that the government has confiscated properties of NAM1, the CEO of Menzgold, and frozen his accounts, therefore, he can't pay his clients.

Bulldog

Bullgod's comment and alleged arrest have sparked debate on social media. Accordingly, Afia Schwarzenegger in sharing her thoughts is saying that Nana Addo should be left out of the conversation about the locked up Menzgold cash.

"My fellow Ghanaians, let's do this quickly, it is small education. Please don't think that nana Addo has done anything in terms of the Menzgold matter. As I said, a doctor without a license, you don't go to him for drugs," she said.

In a video shared to her social media pages, she continued that " you can't start a company without a license and you'll claim that the government should come and negotiate with you on how you'll get a license to operate. So please I beg you, Menzgold clients, as for your money it has gone wasted".

She added that " this is because even Bank of Ghana has come to warn you that Menzgold is fraudulent and you came to demonstrate against Bank of Ghana so right now who will pay you? I haven't heard any flagbearer also promised to help you retrieve your money so the money has gone wasted, leave Nana Addo".