The 49-year-old actress married the chief of Kunsu in the Ahafo Ano South District of the Ashanti Region in 2017 and the baby becomes their first child together.

Pulse.com.gh can not confirm the sex of the baby yet but the news is catching attention on social media with photos of the actress carrying her newborn baby and her fans have been congratulating her.

The actress shared her goodnews on Facebook and wrote “ we thank God for this day”.

Mercy Asiedu welcomes new baby with husband

Mercy Asiedu, now called Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu after her marriage, already has three beautiful children from her previous marriage.

