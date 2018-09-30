Pulse.com.gh logo
Mercy Johnson is still looking hot and sexy in new photo


Mercy Johnson is still looking hot and sexy in new photo

The Nigerian ace actress shared photos of her new look on her Instagram page

play

Sensational Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson has outdoor a new look and her fans are already drooling over her.

The plumb looking actress, Mercy Johnson that we all knew now has a hot slender body and she looks so gorgeous.

The Nigerian ace actress shared photos of her new look on her Instagram page and already it has garnered thousands of reactions from her fans all over the world.

READ ALSO: Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in Medikal's 'How Much Remix"

Although she has lost some weight, she still has her huge boobs and ass that her male fans adored so much.

The talented actress is one of the highly valued actresses on the African continent. She has featured in hundreds of Nollywood movies.

