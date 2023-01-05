Michael Blackson announces career break after commissioning free school in Ghana

Michael details that he will therefore dedicate this year to making his own movie before he takes a bow.

"2023 I’m promising ya my own movie, a sitcom and a stand up special. By the Grace of God in 2024 i’m taking a break," Michael Blackson said in a tweet.

It is however unclear what Michael will be up to during the break. Mr Blackson made this announcement after he established a school for the people in his Ghanaian hometown.

Children of Agona Nsaba, in the Central Region, will from now have free education in an ultramodern school facility built by the Ghanaian-American actor, Michael Blackson who happens to be a native of the village.

The school which is named ‘The Michael Blackson Academy’, is a three-storey complex which has lots of classrooms and other amenities to make teaching and learning smooth and enjoyable.

In early 2020, the 49-year-old actor cut the sod for the construction of the school. Then in December of 2022, he took to Twitter to hint at its readiness and announced the date for the commissioning.

“After 2 yrs it’s finally done and the kids in my village will get free education, free uniforms and free everything. The only thing they have to pay for is pay attention to their teachers. I couldn’t have done this without my fans, every time you bought a ticket to my show you helped a kid. Thanks to the village of Nsaba Agone where my blood line started, Thanks to my mom for following God’s plan and raising me with the fear of God.