The American-Ghanaian comedian has made it known that this year, 2023, might see the last of him in respect to what he does in showbiz. Making the announcement via his Twitter account, he said he plans to go on break from 2024.
Michael Blackson announces career break after commissioning free school in Ghana
Michael Blackson may be ending it all soon or switching to other things apart from movies and comedy as he now announces his intention to go break.
Recommended articles
Michael details that he will therefore dedicate this year to making his own movie before he takes a bow.
"2023 I’m promising ya my own movie, a sitcom and a stand up special. By the Grace of God in 2024 i’m taking a break," Michael Blackson said in a tweet.
It is however unclear what Michael will be up to during the break. Mr Blackson made this announcement after he established a school for the people in his Ghanaian hometown.
Children of Agona Nsaba, in the Central Region, will from now have free education in an ultramodern school facility built by the Ghanaian-American actor, Michael Blackson who happens to be a native of the village.
The school which is named ‘The Michael Blackson Academy’, is a three-storey complex which has lots of classrooms and other amenities to make teaching and learning smooth and enjoyable.
In early 2020, the 49-year-old actor cut the sod for the construction of the school. Then in December of 2022, he took to Twitter to hint at its readiness and announced the date for the commissioning.
“After 2 yrs it’s finally done and the kids in my village will get free education, free uniforms and free everything. The only thing they have to pay for is pay attention to their teachers. I couldn’t have done this without my fans, every time you bought a ticket to my show you helped a kid. Thanks to the village of Nsaba Agone where my blood line started, Thanks to my mom for following God’s plan and raising me with the fear of God.
“Thanks to Liberia, Nigeria and America for raising me and Thank God for my homeland of Ghana. This is just the beginning of what I’ve always wanted to do, help unfortunate kids around the world. January 3rd you all invited to the ribbon cutting of Michael Blackson Academy,” Michael Blackson wrote.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh