Michael Blackson proposes to girlfriend after brief break up (WATCH)

The pair, however, worked things out and now, they are soon going to be addressed as Mr and Mrs.

Michael Blackson pulled the surprise proposal on the Breakfast Club show on Thursday, July 22.

Before the proposal, Michael disclosed on the show that they were in an open relationship and negotiated that he would have a side chick every month. He later realised it wasn’t right.

“We negotiated that I'm going to have one side b*tch a month,” he disclosed. “I realised that it's just ain't me to live that life.”

Michael Blackson and Miss Rada in Ghana with D Black Pulse Ghana

He explained that he loves Rada and that she isn’t interested in his money or the press.

“I do love her. I really feel Rada is the one. She's been to Africa to meet my mother. I've never had a woman that has my back like her,” he said.

Michael Black continued that Rada is loyal and that he has never had any girl that is such loyal.

“She is loving and doesn't want anything – nothing at all from me. She doesn't want any press, money or anything at all. I've never had a woman that is this loyal to me.”

On his definition of marriage, he said it’s religious and spiritual, and without God in his relationship, he feels like doing whatever he likes.

“Marriage, to me, is very religious and spiritual. Because when you get married, you put God into this relationship. Without God being in there, I feel like I could just do whatever I want.”

He then asked Rada to join him in the studio and popped the question.

“Rada, I love you. Will you marry me?” Michael Blackson proposed. Rada, who seemed stunned and extremely enthused, responded: “Yes! Bye side b*tches. I can't believe it.”

Their wedding date is yet to be announced.

Miss Rada and Michael Blackson Pulse Ghana

A few months ago, Rada took to Instagram to ditch Michael Blackson and promised to never go back to him.

Posting a picture of herself with the 'Modasucker Comedian', she wrote: "It has been a great ride.....although I love him to death, he has internal issues that he needs to work on. I am an easy person to deal with but I will not be lied to".