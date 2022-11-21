RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Michael Blackson to host star-studded New Year's Eve firework countdown in Accra

Selorm Tali

Ghana is set to host a star-studded New Years Eve Countdown firework extravaganza to see in 2023 at Independence Square

The event described as the biggest New Years' Eve party in Ghana is set to be hosted by Ghanaian-American-Liberian, Actor/Comedian Michael Blackson.

Ghana will be Africa's representative in the historic move by joining the illustrious list by kicking off its inaugural New Years festivities with an elaborate display beamed across the world.

This will be the first time an African country will be among others officially marking the dawn of a New Year.

The magnificent sky-lighting spectacular will be set against the backdrop of The Black Star Gate and Arch, at the Independence Square.

Creator of Countdown Africa and Founder of AKvance, Akua Kufuor said: “This is about taking Africa to the world stage of celebrations. What better time to showcase our presence to the world, than from the centre of the world?

Some 20,000 guests are scheduled to be in attendance, including international and local celebrities, with surprise performances on the night. This celebration also supports one of the country’s key agendas to build up tourism and assist in leading to more business and investment opportunities.

The cpuntdown show will be a ticketed event that will see all ticket holders receive discount code from all destinations in the country, courtesy of the Official Travel Partner - KLM Airlines.

Country Manager for the Airline, Mees Van Ojik said “we are thrilled to be the first Official Travel Partners to Countdown Africa and look forward to bringing everyone from everywhere to this historic event.”

This comes to fall in with the government's agenda of inviting the world to visit Ghana with its Beyond The Return campaign.

