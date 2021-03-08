In response to a backlash he received after throwing his weight behind the LGBT community in Ghana, the ex-Chelsea midfielder has shared a family photo to celebrate International Women's Day.

"Happy International Women's Day to all the mothers out there" he captioned the photo which features his three children; two males and a female.

Last week, the 38-year-old football legend received a harsh backlash when he publicly endorsed and supported the LGBT community in Ghana.

In an Instagram post, he said: “We see you, we hear you, we support you. Our LGBTQIA plus Community in Ghana #ghanasupportequalityGH."

And after he was lambasted on social media, he deleted the post.

He was later tagged gay by renowned Ghanaian preacher Prophet Adu-Boahen.

According to the founder of Christ Revival Baptist Church, the former Chelsea FC star’s recent support for the LGBT community in Ghana is enough evidence of his sexual orientation.

“Michael Essien didn’t just show support for the LGBT community for Ghana or the world to accept it, but he is fighting for himself because he is gay,” he claimed on Angel FM without any evidence.

He also challenged Essien's children's DNA, saying: "Where are his kids? If he has one, a DNA test should be conducted. He has never had a serious girlfriend. He engaged in relationships with women to cover up his gay status. We thank God Essien wasn’t given any coaching job in Ghana. He would have destroyed the young boys."