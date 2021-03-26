He made this statement following debates over Nigeria’s Burna Boy’s recent Grammy win.

Joshua, contributing to the never-ending debate, has said awards schemes like Grammy, when received, is just a "recognition from the other side" and that awards don't guarantee financial freedom. He said legendary Michael Jackson died a pauper after winning several awards.

According to him, musicians like Sarkodie and Stonebwoy have also received top awards like BET Awards – a feat that can be compared to Grammy.

“It’s just an award that when given to you shows you are being recognized from the other side,” he told Sedi on VOV Radio during an interview. “It’s only after Burna Boy won a Grammy and it has become a problem. But Sarkodie has won the BET, it’s a big deal; Stonebwoy won the BET, it’s a big deal.”

“Kuami Eugene and Dope Nation have all won at the AFRIMAs; Stonebwoy and Sarkodie have won big awards across Africa. So, when people make it look like without a Grammy award, you haven’t worked as an artiste, it doesn’t make sense to me. It sounds like it’s only a Grammy award that means you have achieved something as a musician.”

Comparing awards to riches, the “Good Mood” hitmaker said “…but Michael Jackson won several awards but later in life he became poor. Yes, upon all the awards he won he later even sold his house because he became poor.”

“Sometimes it shouldn’t be that winning a certain award makes you a successful or wealthy person. You need to keep doing the work and when the Grammys come it’s a plus.”

“When you win awards and you are hungry will you eat the awards?” he quizzed. “You need to focus on the money aspect and make money from what you do that is the most important thing. It’s not about awards. Awards are just the icing on the cake. But winning with money is more important.”