He captioned one of the posts "don't blame me am in love, you see am for your eyes" as the two of them offloaded a heavy public display of affection in the snapchat content posted by the "Gringo" singer.

In the video above, he even went on to sing his verse on Beyonce's 'Already' for her and deep kissed her in the vide below as dressed up, all-black, to step out.

Shatta Wale's new lady has been identified as one Elfreda who is based in America. According to gossip, Elfreda was a junior to Michy, Shatta Wale's ex-fiancee, in Mfantsiman Senior High school.

"Crazy world oooo, her school mum dems was Shatta Michy," a snapchat user who claims to be Elfreda's classmate told the notorious anonymous snapchat blogger, Sel The Bomb, in the post below.

Out of this, people connected dots between a post from Shatta Michy to say that she was shading her baby daddy and his new girl. "Why am I craving Mfantsiman Kenkey. Tiny fish & rotten pepper" she wrote.

After the post caught attention, Michy came back to deny shading Shatta Wale and Elfreda. She wrote, "Ghana and bushiatics, can't even crave for from the high school I attended in peace". See her posts below and share your thoughts with us. Was that a shade?

Michy denies shading Shatta Wale and new lover with 'tiny fish and rotten pepper' post Pulse Ghana