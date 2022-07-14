Michy is pained so doesn't tell what I do for her and my son - Shatta Wale

In an interview with Accra-based Hitz Fm, Shatta Wale revealed that he gives Michy money and stuff for herself and their son.

“The girl has pain in her heart because we are not enemies. The last time she came here, I was watching the interview. And I was like, why don’t you go out and tell people that when I left Shatta, he bought me a car. And after two years, I bought her a house. But she doesn’t tell anybody."

Adding that “On my birthday, I gave her my Mercedes Benz to drive around and gave her $5,000 to cruise. She said she didn’t want to come to the party, so I said she should chill around,” Shatta told Andy Dosty.

Shatta Wale believes his ex-girlfriend is acting out of pain but he said that he would, on no other day, badmouth his baby mama because, despite their differences, she held him down when he most needed it.

“It’s just sad that she doesn’t want to take that pain out. What sin have I caused that she doesn’t even allow me to see my son?

Shatta Michy is a very nice person. I wouldn’t want to come out and say bad things about her. I love her because we’ve been through a lot. She was there when I didn’t have anything until I got something.”

Shatta Wale and Michy’s love story was an inspiration and almost all Ghanaians wished their love lasted after their grand proposal, however, the couple had a messy breakup.