‘God found a way to end my relationship with Shatta Wale' - Michy

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian musician and influencer Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, known as Michy, believes that her separation from her former fiancé, Shatta Wale, was God's plan.

shatta-wale-and-shatta-michy
shatta-wale-and-shatta-michy

Speaking on Accra's Joy FM during the Showbiz A to Z program with host Kwame Dadzie on August 12, 2023, the TV personality shared her perspective.

Shatta Wale and Michy performing together
Shatta Wale and Michy performing together Pulse Ghana

Dadzie had broached an interview Michy granted to Delay, indicating that in said interview, she said her relationship with Reggae/Dancehall star Shatta Wale was going to be difficult replicate with any other man. She said they were more like bestfriends, with Wale being like a brother.

“I won’t take those words back though,” Michy said.

She explained that she “always told him we’re better of best friends, we’re better of business partners than dating and God has found a way, no matter how difficult that way came through or by, to bring us back to what we’re supposed to be”.

Shatta Wale and Shatta Michy
Shatta Wale and Shatta Michy ece-auto-gen

Michy added that in the Delay interview, she remembers saying "if I were a man, I'd like to dress and look like” Wale, with whom she has a son.

Dadzie remarked it shows how fond she is of her former boyfriend.

Shatta Wale and Shatta Michy have been dating for some time now
Shatta Wale and Shatta Michy have been dating for some time now ece-auto-gen
"Fond is the word," Michy exclaimed enthusiastically, acknowledging her enduring fondness for Shatta Wale. She also acknowledged the difficulty in replicating the special connection they had shared.

Michy, formerly Shatta Michy, started to date Shatta Wale when she was 17-years-old going on to 18 in a "few months".

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
