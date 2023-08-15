Speaking on Accra's Joy FM during the Showbiz A to Z program with host Kwame Dadzie on August 12, 2023, the TV personality shared her perspective.
‘God found a way to end my relationship with Shatta Wale' - Michy
Ghanaian musician and influencer Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, known as Michy, believes that her separation from her former fiancé, Shatta Wale, was God's plan.
Recommended articles
Dadzie had broached an interview Michy granted to Delay, indicating that in said interview, she said her relationship with Reggae/Dancehall star Shatta Wale was going to be difficult replicate with any other man. She said they were more like bestfriends, with Wale being like a brother.
“I won’t take those words back though,” Michy said.
She explained that she “always told him we’re better of best friends, we’re better of business partners than dating and God has found a way, no matter how difficult that way came through or by, to bring us back to what we’re supposed to be”.
Michy added that in the Delay interview, she remembers saying "if I were a man, I'd like to dress and look like” Wale, with whom she has a son.
Dadzie remarked it shows how fond she is of her former boyfriend.
"Fond is the word," Michy exclaimed enthusiastically, acknowledging her enduring fondness for Shatta Wale. She also acknowledged the difficulty in replicating the special connection they had shared.
Michy, formerly Shatta Michy, started to date Shatta Wale when she was 17-years-old going on to 18 in a "few months".
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh