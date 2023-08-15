‘God found a way to end my relationship with Shatta Wale' - Michy

Pulse Ghana

Dadzie had broached an interview Michy granted to Delay, indicating that in said interview, she said her relationship with Reggae/Dancehall star Shatta Wale was going to be difficult replicate with any other man. She said they were more like bestfriends, with Wale being like a brother.

“I won’t take those words back though,” Michy said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She explained that she “always told him we’re better of best friends, we’re better of business partners than dating and God has found a way, no matter how difficult that way came through or by, to bring us back to what we’re supposed to be”.

ece-auto-gen

Michy added that in the Delay interview, she remembers saying "if I were a man, I'd like to dress and look like” Wale, with whom she has a son.

Dadzie remarked it shows how fond she is of her former boyfriend.

ece-auto-gen

ADVERTISEMENT

"Fond is the word," Michy exclaimed enthusiastically, acknowledging her enduring fondness for Shatta Wale. She also acknowledged the difficulty in replicating the special connection they had shared.