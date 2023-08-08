I charge 250k a year as a social media influencer – Michy reveals

According to her, the key lies in making a choice and committing to it.

"It absolutely does. I consistently emphasize that when you witness someone prospering financially through social media, it's not a fabrication. You have to determine your path," she expressed.

Diamond Michelle, also known as Michy, further elaborated that she regards her Instagram page as a workspace, resulting in her constant efforts to maintain its professionalism.

"I treat my page like an office. Other than promoting my music, you won't find anything there except for advertisements. My page is a business platform. I don't even extend birthday wishes there. I save those for my Snapchat because this is my professional domain, and I aim to keep it orderly," she explained.

In her words, "When potential clients or companies evaluate me, they should recognize that every post, even if it's lighthearted, serves as an advertisement."

Michy then disclosed the pricing structure for the advertisements she posts on her Instagram page, highlighting the value she provides.

"The pricing varies. I offer different packages. If you can manage one post, it can range between Gh¢1,500-2000. With my team now, we've introduced a package for 50k, and a 250k package for a year. The level of dedication I put into this justifies the cost. Sometimes, I need to change my surroundings, so I'm dining at restaurants, staying at hotels, or visiting apartments, all from my own pocket," she shared.