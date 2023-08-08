ADVERTISEMENT
I’ll discourage Majesty from doing music – Shatta Michy [Video]

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian artist and TV presenter, Michy, has expressed that the prevailing lack of discipline within the Ghanaian entertainment industry is a reason she would discourage her son from doing music.

Shatta Michy and Majesty
Shatta Michy and Majesty

According to Michy, the absence of discipline in the entertainment sector is disheartening. As a result, she is hesitant about supporting her son's potential involvement in the music industry.

During an appearance on the Asempa Showbiz Review, Michy shared her thoughts on her son's future aspirations. She conveyed her preference for Majesty to pursue a career in soccer, citing both its structured discipline and higher potential for financial success in comparison to music.

Majesty displays an affinity for music, particularly the piano, and Michy is supportive of honing his musical skills. However, she leans toward guiding him into a career in football due to the inherent discipline associated with the sport.

Shatta Michy and Majesty
Shatta Michy and Majesty Pulse Ghana

"Majesty is a remarkable young boy, especially when he interacts with people—it's truly fascinating. He's already showing an interest in playing the piano, and we're in the process of refining his piano skills. His inclination towards musical instruments and his desire to understand beats and rhythms are apparent. While I do recognize a potential future in music, I'd rather see him pursue soccer due to the strong sense of discipline that accompanies it," she expressed.

Majesty, her son, is the offspring of Michy GH and the acclaimed Ghanaian Dancehall sensation, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale.

