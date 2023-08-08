I’ll discourage Majesty from doing music – Shatta Michy [Video]

ece-auto-gen

During an appearance on the Asempa Showbiz Review, Michy shared her thoughts on her son's future aspirations. She conveyed her preference for Majesty to pursue a career in soccer, citing both its structured discipline and higher potential for financial success in comparison to music.

Majesty displays an affinity for music, particularly the piano, and Michy is supportive of honing his musical skills. However, she leans toward guiding him into a career in football due to the inherent discipline associated with the sport.

Pulse Ghana

"Majesty is a remarkable young boy, especially when he interacts with people—it's truly fascinating. He's already showing an interest in playing the piano, and we're in the process of refining his piano skills. His inclination towards musical instruments and his desire to understand beats and rhythms are apparent. While I do recognize a potential future in music, I'd rather see him pursue soccer due to the strong sense of discipline that accompanies it," she expressed.