Michy talks about enrolling in law school; says 'I'll major in criminal law' (WATCH)

Selorm Tali

Michell Diamond is back in school and doing what it takes to become a Ghanaian lawyer.

Michy
Michy

The ex-fiancee of Shatta Wale has disclosed that she has been admitted into a tertiary institution to study law. Michy was talking about life as a musician, an entrepreneur and actress following her feature in the movie 'The Men We Love' by Yvonne Nelson.

Angela Bamford, who was on the same Hitz FM interview with her over the movie, asked how she combines her work with Law School and she said "I read at nine, I learn at night".

Michy
Michy Pulse Ghana

She detailed that she is done with her first year. " I am in my second, we just started the second year this year," she told Andy Dosty, host of the show. According to Michy, she wants to become a criminal lawyer.

"For now I am doing my LOB now after that then I will major in criminal law," she added. As for movies and whether she will ever act alongside Shatta, Michy said it can only happen if the money is good.

"If the money is good I don’t mind being in a movie with Shatta Wale. We are talking good money. Yvonne paid me well … if you want me to do something like that you have to motivate me," she said and when asked if that can see them come back, she replied, "that won’t rekindle anything… money is my soul mate".

Hear more from her in the video below

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

