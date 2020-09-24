The ace broadcaster and Ghanaian actor cum media personality, his father disappeared when his mother was pregnant, leaving his mum whom singlehandedly took care of him. According to Miikki, he has, however, reunited with his father 8 years ago.

"I'm not saying [this] to damn my father. But meeting him in 2012 was the first time I met and interacted with him I didn't know him till, in 2012, I looked for him," the veteran actor said on TV XYZ's Legends show.

In a report by myxyzonline.com, he recounted that "My mother was pregnant when he left and never showed up, but I knew some of his relatives including former Supreme Court Justice, Justice Brobbey -- He's my father's uncle".

Mikki Osei Berko

According to him, the Supreme Court Justice later linked him to his father. "I tried contacting him whilst growing up, then, eventually, he got to know who I am and he linked me up to my father. So, I saw my father in 2012," he told Agyemang Prempeh the host of the show.