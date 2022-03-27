Mimi Andani Michaels oozes elegance in baby bump photos; shares her good news

Mimi has shown us that you can be pregnant and still look stunning and classy in your outfits.

We love how she is not letting the pregnancy get in the way of her style game.

She slayed like the queen she is from head to toe and we are totally here for moments like this.

She is indeed showing pregnant women out there that they can also glam, look elegant and classy during this period.

Mimi was beaming with smiles as she poses for the camera with her hands wrapped around her bump.

The couple welcomed baby Marvella Dzikunu Michaels weeks ago, and Mimi made their bundle of joy public on Instagram Saturday, March 26.

While sharing her story, Mimi wrote under her post, "Weeks ago, our rainbow baby Marvella (A miracle child) was born and I am here to celebrate God’s mercies, favour and grace upon my life

After two miscarriages and one chemical pregnancy amidst anxiety, panic attacks and depression, God has finally done it in his own time and after everything that has happened, I understand why he chose now! Indeed in his time, he makes all things beautiful. It might delay but it's definitely not a denial. If he did it for me, yours is absolutely a walk in a park!

Dear Gorgeous daughter @raisingmarvella, Welcome to this crazy world but mummy got you 24/7