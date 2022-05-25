Mimi Divalish welcomes her first child after years of fertility issues

The media bigwig disclosed her challenges with fertility in announcing the good news to the world on social media. She stated she had two failed some failed pregnancies including one chemical pregnancy amidst anxiety, panic attacks and depression.

Mimi also revealed the name of her baby girl as Marvella which means 'A miracle child' in her post on social media as she penned some grateful messages thanking God for his mercies.

Mimi Divalish welcomes baby Pulse Ghana

She captioned:

“Weeks ago, our rainbow baby Marvella (A miracle child) was born and I am here to celebrate God’s mercies , favour and grace upon my life

After two miscarriage and one chemical pregnancy amidst anxiety, panic attacks and depression, God has finally done it in his own time and after everything that has happened, I understand why he chose now! Indeed in his time he makes all things beautiful. It might delay but it definitely not a denial. If he did it for me, yours is absolutely a walk in a park!

Dear Gorgeous daughter @raisingmarvella, Welcome to this crazy world but mummy got you 24/7. I want you to genuinely thank God for me! He has been faithful, Amen!”