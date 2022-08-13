Miracle Adoma: Kofi Adoma's wife faints after escaping alleged assailants' attack

According to an Angel Online report, Miracle Adomah, the wife of media personality Kofi Adomah, escaped the alleged attack around Agbogba while heading home from work but collapsed later on.

Miracle was driving home when she noticed some unidentified men in a black car tailgating her whip around Agbogba, where her significant other suffered a worse fate.

After she notice the threat, she quickly drove to the precinct of the police station to escape the near attack from her assailants but reportedly collapsed when she arrived. Some officers at the station were escorting her home when she fainted along the way due to the shock and was rushed to a nearby health facility to receive medical attention.

Miracle was briefly detained at the hospital to ensure she had fully recovered before being discharged to go home. Meanwhile, the police are yet to release a statement on the alleged attack or indicate any arrests.

A few days ago, Kofi Adomah survived a similar attack but he was left with injuries.

Reports stated that the broadcaster was returning from DAMAX Estate, Kuntunse, a suburb of Accra when he was crossed by these alleged assassins who were riding a motorbike and attacked him around old Ashongman.

The attackers who were riding a motorbike accosted him and attacked him with a sharp object, inflicting serious injuries on his body.