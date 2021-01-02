UTV every year marks the first day of the month with a flagship programme dubbed 'Day with the Stars' and it is also the occasion to celebrate the birthday of the CEO of Despite Media Fada Dickson Narh.

The programme is a variety show comprising activities which took place on UTV during the previous year from 1st January to 31st December.

READ MORE: Aliko Dangote’s alleged side chick is dropping a lot of gist on Instagram

Actress and Instagram influencer Moesha Boduong was a guest with Kumawood actresses Sandra Sarfo Ababio and Christiana Awuni on ‘Pick and Act’ Show which was hosted by a Kumawood actor Oboy Salenko.

Miss Boduong was asked by Oboy Salenko to sing, Ghana’s national anthem. She started the lines nicely, but got stuck at the latter part of it and finally threw in the towel.

Like Moesha, the other actors namely Sandra Sarfo Ababio, Christiana Awuni and Oboy Salenko, failed to sing the national anthem to the latter.

Singing the national anthem is an issue for most Ghanaians, despite being taught in all basic schools across the nation.

Surprisingly, some statesmen like Members of Parliament, Ministers, District Chief Executives have disgraced themselves on camera in their quest to sing the national anthem.

The UTV Day with the Stars on 1st January, 2021 lived up to the billing. It was action attraction from start to finish.

And aside from the programme which Moesha made an appearance, there were other activities such as the UTV news which saw Ghanaian award-winning actress Jackie Appiah present in twi language, while Akrobeto and Funny Face did theirs in English.

There were also live concerts by both gospel and circular artistes. Among those who did various performances were Ohema Mercy, Joyce Blessing, Kwame Eugene, Wendy Shay, etc.

The final programme on the day was ‘It Takes Two’