Moesha Boduong speaks and shows off 'curvier shape' to thank God in latest video (WATCH)

Moesha Boduong has spoken in a new video to inform her fans that she is doing well in shape, health and everything.

The repented actress was speaking to address a video of hers that went viral a few weeks ago whilst she was in a car with a lady. In the new video, Moesha Boduong said the woman with her is her spiritual mother named Prophetess Juliana Nubah.

The prophetess also seized a moment to add that "God's grace has poured on my daughter". She added that "her shape is still there, God has even made her shape come out more" as she asked Moesha to turn around for the camera.

The prophetess emphasized that Moesha is now relieved from whatever the devil planned for her.

Moesha posted the video on her Instagram page with the caption, "with my spiritual mother @prophetess_juliana" and after two hours, it has gathered over 60,000 views and more than 700 comments from her fans.

Speaking in the video herself, Moesha said " God bless you all and I can't wait to talk about God to everyone. God loves us so much". Watch the video below for more.

Selorm Tali

