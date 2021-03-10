The Ghanaian actress was treated to a surprise birthday breakfast that saw some of her close friends and family present whilst she walked in on them in her house with saxophone music in the background.

Moesha's home was decorated with beautiful red roses to match her barbie doll themed birthday that has seen her showing up as Cinderalla in her birthday photos.

Reacting to the surprise, she said "wow, you guys didn't tell me to at least do my makeup". Fellow actors, Nana Akua Addo with her daughters and Kalybos were also present to make Moesha's day special - watch the exclusive below.

Earlier today, the Ghanaian socialite released a remake of Beyoncé’s hit song “Diva” to mark her day.

She captioned the post "Diva. Celebrating Life & Growth

My life has been an amazing adventure and such a blessing. I've been a crazy 'Beehive' fan of Beyoncé my whole life BUT this record, in particular, speaks so loudly to me - A DIVA is a female version of a HUSTLER: What a journey to finally get here.

Life and Living it. All the stones that were cast at me, I gathered to build a castle in which I proudly rule today in grace and success.

My birthday wish: Tag @beyonce and send some blessings my way.” Watch the video below.